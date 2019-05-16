Report: AC Milan to Meet with Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Amid Sacking Rumour

Michael Probst/Associated Press

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a bid to bring Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri back to Serie A if the Premier League side dismiss the Italian.

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia), Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has prepared a meeting with the former Napoli boss to offer him a three year deal at the San Siro.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported Chelsea could be ready to part company with Sarri even if the club wins the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal.

A deal with Milan could potentially net Sarri £3 million a year, per Sport Mediaset, after a conflicting first year in England.

Chelsea have gained results across all competitions, falling at the final hurdle against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and ending the season in a European showpiece.

The Blues' third place in the Premier League was a surprise after inconsistent form, but Sarri led his team up the table to overtake Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Sarri's availability would interest a number of clubs, with Roma also reportedly considering the 60-year-old, per Radio Radio (h/t Football Italia).