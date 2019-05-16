Report: AC Milan to Meet with Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Amid Sacking Rumour

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Chelsea's coach Maurizio Sarri attends the Uefa Europa League, first leg semifinal soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Chelsea in the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst/Associated Press

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a bid to bring Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri back to Serie A if the Premier League side dismiss the Italian. 

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia), Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has prepared a meeting with the former Napoli boss to offer him a three year deal at the San Siro.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported Chelsea could be ready to part company with Sarri even if the club wins the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal.

A deal with Milan could potentially net Sarri £3 million a year, per Sport Mediaset, after a conflicting first year in England.

Chelsea have gained results across all competitions, falling at the final hurdle against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and ending the season in a European showpiece.

The Blues' third place in the Premier League was a surprise after inconsistent form, but Sarri led his team up the table to overtake Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Sarri's availability would interest a number of clubs, with Roma also reportedly considering the 60-year-old, per Radio Radio (h/t Football Italia).

