NBA Mock Draft 2019: Post-Lottery Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

David KenyonFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

Bol Bol
Bol BolMary Altaffer/Associated Press

Now that players and teams have gathered in Chicago for the 2019 NBA draft combine, the basketball world has reached another important landmark of a long process.

In the coming weeks, more information should leak as teams discuss how players performed at the showcase. Athletic testing added a quantifiable element to scouting reports, and NBA personnel saw a good number of scrimmages, too.

But everyone must be careful about the rumors set to emerge. Mixed inside true reports will be intentional misdirection from executives hoping to save a player for later in the draft. 

June 20 can hardly arrive soon enough.

          

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, G, Duke
4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia
6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt
7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, G, North Carolina
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, F, Duke
9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, F, France
10. Atlanta Hawks (from DAL): Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bol Bol, C, Oregon
12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana
13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC
14. Boston Celtics (from SAC): Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga
15. Detroit Pistons: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky
16. Orlando Magic: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
17. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, Rep. of Georgia
18. Indiana Celtics: Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky
19. San Antonio Spurs: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
20. Boston Celtics (from LAC): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson, F, North Carolina
22. Boston Celtics: Keldon Johnson, SF, Kentucky
23. Utah Jazz: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia
25. Portland Trail Blazers: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee
26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from HOU): KZ Okpala, F, Stanford
27. Brooklyn Nets (from DEN): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State
28. Golden State Warriors: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State
29. San Antonio Spurs (from TOR): Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, F, Washington

         

Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Darius Garland #10 of the Vanderbilt Commodores handles the ball against the USC Trojans during a game at The Galen Center on November 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Darius Garland only appeared in five contests for Vanderbilt before a season-ending surgery on his left knee. While disappointing for the SEC program, the injury hasn't really hurt his draft stock.

Many mock drafts―including this one―have Garland pegged as a potential top-four selection. And in most other cases, he doesn't fall beyond the Chicago Bulls at No. 7 overall.

Plus, a recent report from Shams Charania of The Athletic/Stadium suggests Garland has a promise from a lottery team.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a sensible spot, especially when factoring in the prospect's representation. Garland is a client of Klutch Sports, which makes for an easy connection to LeBron James. The Lakers should heavily consider taking Garland.

But even if Los Angeles moves in a different direction, the Phoenix Suns shouldn't waste any time snatching the point guard. Garland would provide the versatile backcourt partner Phoenix needs to complement a rising star in Devin Booker.

            

Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 17: Romeo Langford of Indiana speaks to the media during the 2019 NBA Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this p
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A 5-star prospect in high school, Romeo Langford arrived at Indiana with immense hype and expectation. The home-state kid averaged 16.5 points but was inefficient as a long-range shooter.

Perhaps there is an explanation for the latter.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press notes Langford dealt with a thumb injury on his shooting hand from late November through the end of the season. He didn't play in the postseason NIT because of a back injury but made 32 appearances.

The pre-draft process is essential for the Indiana product to prove his range extends beyond the arc.

And if Langford can do that, he'll solidify a place in the late lottery and give himself a chance to sneak into the top 10.

          

Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

John Raoux/Associated Press

Bruno Fernando is widely considered a first-round prospect, but how high might the Maryland center rise?

The 6'10", 240-pounder has a well-built frame that translates to the court. As a sophomore, he tallied 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He also showed good vision with 68 total assists.

Fernando has a couple of notable weaknesses in turnovers and limited range. However, he won't be a focal point of an NBA offense and connected on 77.9 percent of his free-throw attempts, suggesting there is a path to real improvement as a shooter.

All things considered, that's worth a top-30 selection.

But if a roster has established offensive contributors yet needs a defensive joltsuch as the San Antonio SpursFernando makes a whole lot of sense in the top-20 range, too.

           

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.

