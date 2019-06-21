Timberwolves Sign Naz Reid to Contract as Undrafted Free Agent After 2019 Draft

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are betting on Naz Reid fulfilling his potential with them after reportedly signing the former LSU star to a two-way NBA contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Reid's Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Unique size and skill level. Can create his own shot from different spots, can make threes.

Offensive Weaknesses

Lacks explosion around the basket. Poor feel/awareness, takes bad shots.

Defensive Outlook

Low motor, low-IQ defender. Poor defense will be biggest reason he can't play big minutes.

Projected role: Reserve scoring specialist

Timberwolves Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

Gorgui Dieng, C: $15.7M (2021)

Jeff Teague, PG: $19M (2020)

Josh Okogie, SG: $2.3M (2022)

Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $31.6M (2024)

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $1.1M (2021)

Robert Covington, SF: $11.7M (2022)

Jarrett Culver, SG: $4.8M (2023)

Jaylen Nowell, SG

Naz Reid, PF

Free Agents

Anthony Tolliver, PF: UFA

C.J. Williams, SG: RFA

Derrick Rose, PG: UFA

Jared Terrell, SG: RFA

Jerryd Bayless, PG: UFA

Luol Deng, SF: UFA

Mitch Creek, G: RFA

Taj Gibson, PF: UFA

Tyus Jones, PG: RFA

The 19-year-old became one of the most-talked-about players in college basketball last season, though not for reasons he would've preferred. The New Jersey native came up in the NCAA corruption and bribery trial in April when LSU head coach Will Wade allegedly said he had a deal worth $300,000 to secure Reid's commitment.

On the court, Reid showed tremendous potential in his one season at LSU. He entered college as a 5-star recruit and No. 18 player in the 2018 freshman class, per 247Sports.

LSU's 28 wins in 2018-19 were tied for the second-most in school history. Reid was an integral part of that success, leading the team in rebounding (7.2 per game) and ranking second in scoring (13.6).

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor had him ranked as the No. 49 overall prospect in this year's draft class, calling him "the blueprint of a modern big with his shooting ability and effort level" but noting he was being held back from the top-tier big men available because of a lack of athleticism.

Reid measured in at 6'9½" and 256 pounds at the combine. He was an efficient scorer, shooting 46.8 percent overall in 2018-19, and wasn't afraid to take a three-pointer if it was available with 84 attempts.

If he can improve his percentage behind the arc (33.3), the Timberwolves may have found the biggest steal on draft night.