Video: Steph Curry's Dad Dell Told Don Nelson, Warriors Not to Draft His Son

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Former NBA star Dell Curry said Wednesday that he initially did not want his son, Stephen Curry, to be drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

In a video posted by NBC Sports Northwest, Dell said he told then-Warriors head coach Don Nelson not to select Steph with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft:

Dell said he felt the way he did at the time because he thought Stephen would have been better off on a "better team," in a "better scenario," and in a "better locker room."

When Golden State took Curry, it had made the playoffs just once in the previous 15 seasons. The Warriors struggled during Curry's first three seasons and failed to reach the playoffs, but things finally started to turn around in 2012-13.

The Dubs made the postseason in both 2012-13 and 2013-14, which set the stage for a remarkable run that has seen them reach four consecutive NBA Finals. Curry won two MVP awards during that stretch, and the Warriors won three championships.

Golden State is three wins away from making it to the NBA Finals again this season, as it holds a 1-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

In addition to his two MVP awards and three titles, Curry is a six-time All-Star and one of the most prolific shooters in the history of the NBA, as he ranks third on the all-time list in three-pointers made despite being in just his 10th NBA season.

Curry also boasts career averages of 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds over the course of 694 regular-season games.

Taking Curry was a move that helped turn the Golden State franchise around, and Warriors fans have Nelson to thank for ignoring Dell's advice.