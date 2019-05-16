2019 NBA Mock Draft: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Predictions Following Lottery

David Sherman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the clock.

The same franchise rocked by Anthony Davis' trade request a few months back just scored a roaring victory at the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night. Despite having just a six percent chance of hitting the jackpot, the Pels defied the odds and leapfrogged all the way to the top.

Hopefully, Zion Williamson is a big fan of creole cuisine because he's almost certainly Big Easy-bound.

With the draft order officially set in place, let's lay out our latest first-round predictions and spotlight our top three prospects in this class.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings): Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

15. Detroit Pistons: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

17. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

22. Boston Celtics: Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

23. Utah Jazz: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): KZ Okpala, SF/PF, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, PG/SG, Virginia

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Isaiah Roby, PF/C, Nebraska

Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

Williamson has the draft's top tier all to himself, and it's been that way for months.

Think about all the pro prospects that have come through coach Mike Krzyzewski's program over the years. Coach K dubs the 6'7", 285-pound Williamson the "most unique athlete he's ever coached."

Williamson is a physical marvel. It's not just that he's bigger and stronger than most, it's that he's also more explosive than just about everyone, too. His done-and-done year with the Blue Devils felt like it was one highlight hammer after another, and his motor never so much as even stalled.

But athleticism alone didn't fetch him the highest player efficiency rating of any NCAA player in at least a decade. All season long, he showcased the handles, post moves, finishing touch and defensive versatility to give him superstar/franchise centerpiece potential.

Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

David Sherman/Getty Images

Morant was the apple of every point guard-needy teams' eye in this draft. In fact, his ceiling sits high enough that he could now be the favorite of the Grizzlies, a club that doesn't even have an opening at the lead guard spot yet.

The sophomore skyrocketed up draft boards this season, showing off a drool-worthy blend of athleticism, aggressiveness and across-the-board ability. He triple-doubled three different times, including the first NCAA tournament's triple dip since 2012.

"He's a once-in-a-lifetime type player and his IQ for the game, he's a step ahead," Murray State coach Matt McMahon raved. "He sees things before anyone else and then he has the talent and the skill level to deliver the ball where it needs to be."

Morant's combination of athleticism, fearless finishing and playmaking evoke comparisons to eight-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. Lofty as that praise may sound, Morant averaged a Westbrook-like 24.5 points (on 49.9 percent shooting), 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds this past season.

RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

Before Williamson set the world on fire, this was supposed to be the RJ Barrett draft. The fact he's moved back two spots since might suggest his freshman effort was a slight disappointment.

That's not entirely true.

Sure, his play created some questions about his efficiency and shot selection. But he also paced a 32-win No. 1 seed with 22.6 points as an 18-year-old. His table-setting improved as the campaign progressed, and his 1.9 threes per outing highlight considerable shot-making potential.

"He still possesses top-notch instincts and an unteachable ability to improvise to go with a strong physical profile for a guard," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "... Barrett may be flawed and in need of sharper one-on-one moves and vision, but he's one of the draft's best bets to produce at a high level."

Barrett's size, athleticism, polish and competitive edge made him the most coveted player in this class not long ago. All those traits remain present now and ensure he'll hear his name called early on draft night.