Report: Blazers' Rodney Hood Day to Day with Injury Ahead of WCF vs. Warriors

John Leyba/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers received good news regarding Rodney Hood as the MRI came back clean, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

He is considered day-to-day heading into the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Hood was forced to leave Sunday's Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets with what was described as a left knee hyperextension.

