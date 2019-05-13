WWE Super ShowDown Matches, Big E Injury Update and JR on Vince McMahon-AEW

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Announces Goldberg-Undertaker, HHH-Orton, Battle Royal for Saudi Arabia

If you like big names, WWE's announcements Monday regarding its next excursion to Saudi Arabia will light up your eyes.

If you like good wrestling matches...umm...sorry?

The company announced Monday that WWE Super ShowDown will feature the first ever matchup between Goldberg and The Undertaker. If that sounds like a 1999 fever dream brought to you 20 years later and featuring two 50-somethings who have wrestled a combined one match in the last calendar year, well, that's exactly what it is.

If WWE has any sense, the entrances for Goldberg-Undertaker will be longer than the match itself. WWE did a good job of protecting Goldberg and Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 by keeping their matches short, but Taker's tag-team loss with Kane to Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the last Saudi event was a slog.

Speaking of that tag-team match we'd all rather forget, Triple H will again be in action in Saudi Arabia against Randy Orton. This continues Triple H's recent feud with former Evolution members, so it shouldn't be hard to do a quick build. With Orton and Triple H both doing their best work as heels, let's just hope this doesn't lead to an Orton face turn.

Just a quick reminder that Randy Orton the heel can be amazing and Randy Orton the face...does that one move we all like. Orton's the full-timer. Find a way to, at the very least, have this be a gray-area feud with no "good" or "bad" guy.

Big E Gives Injury Update...Kind Of

When Big E isn't making passes at Becky Lynch's mother, he's rehabbing a torn meniscus. The missing member of The New Day recently updated his injury status on Busted Open Radio.

Well, OK, not really.

"I had a meniscus repair and I think I'll be back by 2021," Big E said, per Felix Upton of Ringside News. "That's my goal. If I give myself a year and a half, I think that sounds about right. You know, you don’t want to rush these things.

"Maybe even 2022, who knows? Maybe I'll take some time off. Maybe get some hydraulic knees, because this is my fourth knee surgery. So maybe look into that. Some Go-Go-Gadget legs. I might go bionic, actually. So we might go back to the drawing boards on that. Get some new hardware. So yeah, that's the plan."

Odds are, Big E will actually be back a lot sooner. He's a little more than four weeks into an expected six-week rehab, so that could get him back in action by the end of this month.

Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Unconcerned With AEW

Legendary announcer Jim Ross, who recently signed with AEW, told Busted Open Radio he does not think Vince McMahon is concerned about competing with AEW.

"You know, I don't know if he is concerned about going head-to-head with anybody. I doubt it. I think he is bulletproof in that regard," Ross said, per Ross Kelly of Wrestling Inc. "I have said this internally with AEW; the worst mistake we can make is trying to chase WWE. We don't need to chase WWE.

"I am sure there is concern financially about rosters. I am not officially in that department, but I asked one guy in WWE who is an under-card guy, a solid hand, who can help the younger guys earn, early 30s, and they said to me that he is not available. He just signed for a half a million dollars. He is not even on television, $500,000 just to keep him off the streets sort to speak. So yeah, I think there is a reactionary phase that is going around that AEW is willing to pay people."

First and foremost, McMahon's concern needs to be with the nosediving ratings for Raw and SmackDown. He has an overwhelming market share and talent advantage over every promotion in the country. Finding ways to freshen up what's been an extremely stale product of late should be McMahon's first priority.

That said, McMahon should and likely will need to keep an eye on AEW. The fledgling company won't be a direct competitor immediately and may never reach that stratosphere. But it's very clear that AEW is intent on doing wrestling differently and with an edge that's more geared toward adults.

As for AEW, Ross is correct in that the young company should stick to its own guns early. Taking down the "competition" might be a long-term goal, but WWE is a publicly traded company with a wealth of money just sitting around. AEW needs to keep its focus on making its own product strong before looking to change the wrestling landscape.