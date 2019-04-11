WWE Star Big E's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Meniscus; Reportedly Out 6 Weeks

JP Yim/Getty Images

Big E got to soak up Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania moment, and now he'll be on the shelf for an extended period.

The New Day star alluded Thursday to a meniscus injury he's suffered and indicated he'll be out of action:

WWE later confirmed he suffered a torn meniscus.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Big E will have his knee scoped and is likely to be unavailable to wrestle for six weeks. It's unclear, though, whether WWE plans to take him off programming entirely or use him in a limited role.

Big E has competed in three televised events since January.

He and Xavier Woods defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura at the Fastlane pre-show on March 10. On the March 26 edition of SmackDown Live, Big E and Woods ran through five tag teams in a gauntlet match to guarantee Kingston a title challenge at WrestleMania 35.

On Tuesday, The New Day beat The Bar and Drew McIntyre.

Despite having a somewhat small in-ring presence in recent months, Big E has remained front and center alongside Kingston on SmackDown Live. Through his involvement with The New Day, he can still occupy a meaningful place on SmackDown Live even if he's unable to compete.