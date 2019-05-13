Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith to Sign Contract, Compete for Backup QB Role

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly will sign quarterback Geno Smith to battle for the backup spot behind Russell Wilson, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Smith will be battling for the No. 2 job behind Paxton Lynch, who signed with the Seahawks in January.

