Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith to Sign Contract, Compete for Backup QB Role

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Geno Smith #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly will sign quarterback Geno Smith to battle for the backup spot behind Russell Wilson, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. 

Smith will be battling for the No. 2 job behind Paxton Lynch, who signed with the Seahawks in January.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

