Report: Kristaps Porzingis May Have Broken His Hand During Gang Attack in Latvia

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis may have suffered a broken hand in the melee that nearly killed one of his friends in Latvia on Sunday.

Latvian newspaper Latvijas Avize reported Porzingis and his friends were attacked by a "local gang," per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. The attack caused one member of Porzingis' group to lose his pulse temporarily, while Porzingis was cut near his eye and suffered a potentially broken hand.

"It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia. We will provide an update when one is available," the Mavericks said in a statement.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Porzingis did not suffer any injuries. It's believed he was hit with a chair during the fight.

TMZ Sports reported a "handful of Russians" attacked Porzingis because they were upset about his trade from the New York Knicks. The Knicks traded Porzingis to Dallas in January, both to open up a second max-level contract slot for this summer and because the relationship between the parties had soured.

The Latvian report says the attackers confronted Porzingis and his friends after being kicked out of the bar. Porzingis' friend who lost his pulse was revived. It's unclear if he suffered any serious injuries.