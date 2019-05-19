WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsMay 20, 2019
WWE has spent the past month in chaos, trying to find a new normal following the change to a new season after WrestleMania, with Money in the Bank 2019 as the first event to help push things along.
In many ways, this was the first real test to see if the changes to the roster in the Superstar Shake-up could hold weight, or if the next few months of programming would be a complete mess.
In particular, looking toward the future of the champions was to be determined through Becky Lynch's two title defenses, Seth Rollins facing AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston going up against Kevin Owens and the two namesake briefcases up for grabs.
Knowing all this, how did things pan out? Was WWE able to capitalize on this show's massive potential, or were there more things to complain about than praise?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout highlights and low points from WWE Money in the Bank 2019.
Full Match Results
- The Usos defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan by pinfall
- Bayley won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase
- Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe by pinfall to win the United States Championship
- Shane McMahon defeated The Miz by escaping the steel cage
- Tony Nese defeated Ariya Daivari by pinfall to retain the Cruiserweight Championship
- Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans by submission to retain the Raw Women's Championship
- Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch by pinfall to win the SmackDown Women's Championship
- Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair by pinfall to win the SmackDown Women's Championship
- Roman Reigns defeated Elias by pinfall
- Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship
- Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship
- Brock Lesnar won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase
Highlight: Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Many times in the past when WWE has more than one of the same gimmick on a card, the first has been booked rather bland in order to save all the spots for later. Thankfully, that wasn't the case here.
The eight Superstars in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match went full-force from the very start in what ended up a rather brutal contest with lots of spots that could have been disastrous if not executed properly.
Thankfully, instead of any real injuries, the only tease of one was with Carmella's fake-out. That was sold so well that her return was legitimately surprising.
Dana Brooke dangling from the chain, Ember Moon's eclipse onto Natalya from the ladder outside the ring and Naomi doing a split to avoid being crushed between two ladders were among the highlights of this match worth going back to watch if you missed it.
Sonya Deville's attempt to help Mandy Rose win, only for Bayley to turn things around and grab the briefcase was a great finish, too, and it was only the beginning of a good night for everyone's favorite hugger.
Low Point: United States Championship Match
Is WWE purposely booking Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe in super fast matches that feel awkward, or is that just an unintended coincidence?
Their match at WrestleMania was a squash and this one was rushed with an ending that continues the trend from the past year of booking referees to be completely incompetent by not realizing how half of Joe's body was off the mat.
There were a ton of better ways for Mysterio to win the title, especially since nothing here involved Dominic in the slightest bit, making his involvement completely useless over the past two months.
Clearly, this isn't over, but since these two have feuded with each other going back several months and the program has been all over the place from the start, it might be worth dropping it and moving on.
Low Point: Multiple Referee Problems
The theme of the night, whether it was intentional or not, was that WWE's referees seemed to forget how to do their jobs.
As mentioned before, the United States Championship match saw Joe's shoulders off the mat in painfully obvious fashion. That was bad enough, but it wasn't the only time something like this happened.
After that, there was an incident in the steel cage match wherein Shane McMahon put his foot on the ropes to break up a pin, despite that being a No Disqualification match.
Michael Cole even made it a point to call attention to how this made no sense, which is interesting, as WWE typically sometimes ignores the rope breaks for pins and submissions on a whim whenever someone simply decides to forget the rule.
Instead of just moving on, Cole's commentary put a spotlight on it.
The third instance was when Lacey Evans clearly had Becky Lynch's shoulders down, yet the referee stood there and did nothing, as if his eyes were closed. That made the finish to the Raw Women's Championship match feel awkward, rather than exciting.
So what is the deal with all of this? Was it planned, or was it a series of legitimate errors?
If it was written into the show, what does WWE benefit from making the referees look like idiots? If it wasn't intentional, what was in the water that made all of the officials make these mistakes?
Whether poor writing or truly bad officiating, these three screwups didn't help this event in any way.
Highlight: The Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship Defenses
Despite her lack of experience on the main roster, Lacey Evans held her own in the ring against Becky Lynch as they had an impressive match for the Raw Women's Championship.
While the finish of that was flawed from the referee's flub, it was still a fun segment, and it was only the beginning.
Immediately following that, Charlotte Flair came out to goad Lynch into going straight into their match. Despite the risk, The Man's pride took charge and she agreed.
With some help from Evans, The Queen recaptured the SmackDown Women's Championship even after whiffing her kick, putting an end to the "Becky Two Belts" era.
That was already worthy of a highlight, but WWE tripled down by having one more segment following this, wherein Bayley cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.
The crowd went wild as Bayley pinned Flair and stole the title out from underneath her, restoring some balance to the blue brand's babyface belt-holder situation.
This was a great booking strategy, as one good match went into a disappointing title win that still kept Lynch looking strong, and before anyone could be too upset about it, a pleasant surprise changed the momentum.
Rather than fans being annoyed that The Man is no longer a dual champion, the WWE Universe went on a ride that ended with two new champions, but still smiles on everyone's faces.
Low Point: Lars Sullivan Destroys the Lucha House Party
If you didn't get the memo yet, WWE still plans on pushing Lars Sullivan as something we're all supposed to get into, despite the controversy surrounding his position in the company and the lack of anything interesting with his character to separate him from every other monster before.
Just to reiterate the point that he's big and strong and the latest pet project WWE wants to build as an unstoppable force, a typical obligatory squash segment was thrown onto this card.
As soon as The Lucha House Party came out, it was obvious where this was going. Once Lince Dorado was done struggling with his awkward promo and Sullivan's music hit, fans had no reason to watch.
That made this segment the best bathroom break of the night—the direct opposite of what WWE's goal is.
For the most part, you've likely made your mind up about Sullivan by now. Watching him beat down a few people and do the same exact powerbomb to the bottom right corner of the ring for the twentieth time isn't going to be any more impressive than it was the first time.
It's a shame the Roman Reigns and Elias match was trimmed down to two moves to help make room for this.
Highlight: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
To no surprise, the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles was a fantastic contest that showcased how both Superstars are among the best in-ring performers WWE has had in years.
Even with the thought in mind that Rollins would most likely retain the title, as he only just won it at WrestleMania and will probably face Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, there were still plenty of moments that made it seem as though Styles had it in the bag.
A little bit of that suspension of disbelief went a long way and opened up a window for fans to be able to watch this for the pure athleticism and wrestling skills, more so than any storyline drama or creative shenanigans.
It was also nice to see Styles offer Rollins a handshake after the match. While some fans might have wanted a heel turn purely for the shock factor, Raw needs The Phenomenal One as a top babyface and this helped keep that going.
Eventually, if the stars align and these two can meet in the ring again, this match has proven that their next fight will also be something to look forward to.
Highlight: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens
There are still doubters who feel Kofi Kingston may not work as WWE champion, but this match against Kevin Owens should go a long way in proving his staying power.
This match was intense, with a lot of energy behind everything both Superstar did. At no point did it feel as though it was lesser than a world title fight.
The action alone was worth calling this a highlight, but perhaps even more than that was the finish, as Kingston's clean victory speaks volumes.
Rather than ending this with interference from Xavier Woods or a surprise return from Big E, Kingston was able to stand on his own and get a straight-up pinfall over Owens like a true babyface champion should.
There's no telling what the future has in store for Kingston as champion, but if he keeps this momentum going, he could go far and have a very strong, meaningful title reign.
Highlight: Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
It's always great when both of an event's namesake gimmick matches live up to the hype, and after the women's ladder match set a great pace, the male Superstars had their work cut out for them.
All throughout the night, the idea of a replacement competitor was teased, yet nobody came out, but once the ball started rolling that wasn't the focal point.
Instead, fans got to witness things like Randy Orton pulling Drew McIntyre off the ladder into an RKO, Ricochet being tossed over the top rope to crash through a ladder, and Ali's standing moonsault side slam off the ladder to Andrade.
The best of all the spots, though, was arguably Andrade's sunset flip powerbomb that saw Finn Balor bouncing off a ladder as if he were made out of rubber.
And then, the big twist happened, with Brock Lesnar snatching the briefcase.
Yours truly has spoken nearly nonstop about how frustrating it is to watch The Beast Incarnate hold a world title hostage by disappearing, having Paul Heyman cut the same promos for the same storylines once in a while, and then wrestling the same style matches.
However, even I have to admit that this surprise is something that doesn't quite ruin the great match that preceded it, as there is at least a one percent chance things work out well.
We may look back on this match in hindsight and absolutely hate that WWE went in this direction, as any future title reign with Lesnar will undoubtedly be another disaster, but until that happens, let's hold out hope WWE isn't making the same mistake yet again.
At the very least, let's give credit where it's due that this match was a lot of fun, even if the end spells doom for what's to come.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.