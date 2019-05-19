WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

WWE has spent the past month in chaos, trying to find a new normal following the change to a new season after WrestleMania, with Money in the Bank 2019 as the first event to help push things along.

In many ways, this was the first real test to see if the changes to the roster in the Superstar Shake-up could hold weight, or if the next few months of programming would be a complete mess.

In particular, looking toward the future of the champions was to be determined through Becky Lynch's two title defenses, Seth Rollins facing AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston going up against Kevin Owens and the two namesake briefcases up for grabs.

Knowing all this, how did things pan out? Was WWE able to capitalize on this show's massive potential, or were there more things to complain about than praise?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout highlights and low points from WWE Money in the Bank 2019.