Ranking Jimmy Butler's Most Likely Landing Spots in 2019 NBA Free Agency

1 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks

Emboldened by the play of Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter, the Hawks would like to find their rebuilding accelerator this summer. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Atlanta's aim is set as high as "everyone from Kevin Durant on down."

While Butler's defense would be a welcome addition, and Atlanta's spacers would give him more attack room, the gap between each's timeline looks problematically wide. Given the bridges he burned on his way out of Minnesota, it's almost impossible to imagine him suiting up alongside an even younger nucleus.

Dallas Mavericks

Most of what applies to Atlanta rings true for Dallas. The Mavs have their own young cornerstones in Luka Doncic (20 years old) and Kristaps Porzingis (23), plus an immediate opening for an impact two-way player on the perimeter.

But Dallas hits the same issues with youth, plus it might opt to focus its free-agent funds on a new point guard (Kemba Walker?) or center (Nikola Vucevic?).

Los Angeles Clippers

From the market to the potential double-max room, the Clippers have plenty to offer Butler. And he'd give plenty back with the defense and toughness befitting of a Doc Rivers-led team, plus the offensive tools to either lead or fit into this egalitarian attack.

So, why is this a long shot? Because sources tell Amick that "Butler is not expected to be a top-tier target [of the Clippers], and he may not be one at all." Maybe that changes if they're rebuffed by players like Durant and Kawhi Leonard, or maybe Butler's mileage under Tom Thibodeau and messy splits from his former squads has L.A. thinking his next deal will not age gracefully.

Miami Heat

Butler seems perfect for Miami's militaristic approach, which might be the reason it was his preferred destination in September. His defense is already at an Erik Spoelstra-approved level, and his offense is sharp enough to slide into the driver's seat vacated by Dwyane Wade.

Makes sense, doesn't it? There's just one tiny snag—the Heat need a few miracles to even approach his price range. In the unlikely event Hassan Whiteside ($27.1 million) and Goran Dragic ($19.2 million) both decline their player options, Miami would still need to move money around to open up a max slot for Butler.