CJ McCollum on Clutch Shot over Torrey Craig in Game 7: 'Great Defense My Ass'

The game may have been over, but CJ McCollum's competitive instincts lasted long after the Portland Trail Blazers' 100-96 Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

McCollum had a game-high 37 points and helped seal the victory with a jumper over Torrey Craig with 12.4 seconds remaining.

After the game, the Blazers guard wasn't in a mood to give Craig any credit for his defense:

There's no surer indicator that McCollum is in playoff mode than that response. He doesn't have time for any "Im trying Jennifer"-like diplomacy.

That mindset will be beneficial in the Western Conference Finals, where the Blazers are clear underdogs to the Golden State Warriors. The series tips Tuesday at Oracle Arena.