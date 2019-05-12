CJ McCollum on Clutch Shot over Torrey Craig in Game 7: 'Great Defense My Ass'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

DENVER, CO - MAY 12: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers exits the court after winning Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 12, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The game may have been over, but CJ McCollum's competitive instincts lasted long after the Portland Trail Blazers' 100-96 Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

McCollum had a game-high 37 points and helped seal the victory with a jumper over Torrey Craig with 12.4 seconds remaining.

After the game, the Blazers guard wasn't in a mood to give Craig any credit for his defense:

There's no surer indicator that McCollum is in playoff mode than that response. He doesn't have time for any "Im trying Jennifer"-like diplomacy.

That mindset will be beneficial in the Western Conference Finals, where the Blazers are clear underdogs to the Golden State Warriors. The series tips Tuesday at Oracle Arena.

