Madison Bumgarner on Yasiel Puig HR Bat Flip: Took Him 7 Years to Hit That Pitch

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The rivalry between Madison Bumgarner and Yasiel Puig continued Sunday, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

Puig launched a home run off the San Francisco Giants pitcher, followed by a long walk and a bat flip to show up his opponent:

Despite the big hit, Bumgarner still took the opportunity to mock the outfielder after the game.

"He's a quick study. It only took him seven years to learn how to hit that pitch," Bumgarner joked, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

The Giants also got the last laugh with a 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The history between these two players goes back years with Puig spending most of his career in the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The drama began in 2014 with the players exchanging words on the field, and more of the same in 2016 led to a scuffle:

Puig has also faced Bumgarner more than any other pitcher in the majors, per Baseball Reference. He entered Sunday with a .217 batting average and just two home runs in 51 plate appearances against the left-hander, including 0-for-11 over the last two years.

Bumgarner won the matchup two more times in the latest game until Puig finally came through with a home run.

Considering their reactions, it seems these two won't forget about each other anytime soon.