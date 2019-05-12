Warriors vs. Blazers: Dates, Times, TV Schedule for Western Conference Finals

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals following their Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The series schedule was also released Sunday, showing little room for rest:

Not only is there only one day off between each game of the series, there is only one day of rest for the Trail Blazers following their grueling second-round matchup before getting back on the court for Game 1 Tuesday.

Portland only had one extra day of rest throughout the last series, with two days coming between Game 6 and Game 7.

On the other hand, Golden State had a three-day break in the middle of its second-round matchup with the Houston Rockets. Closing out the series in Game 6 will also give the team some much-needed time before the start of the conference final.

Rest aside, winning the series will already be an uphill battle for the Blazers.

The squad enters Game 1 as significant underdogs against the two-time defending NBA champions:

The Warriors have reached the NBA finals in each of the last four years and have the talent to get there once again in 2019.

On the other hand, with Kevin Durant dealing with a leg injury that kept him out last game, anything is possible going into a highly anticipated series.