NBA Playoff Odds 2019: Warriors Open as Heavy WCF Favorites over Trail Blazers

May 12, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, drives as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. The Warriors won 115-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers are riding high after their Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but Las Vegas thinks that run is going to come to a swift end in the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors are significant favorites to win their series against Portland at -450 (bet $100 to win $22.22). 

Portland checks in at +360.

Golden State is a modern-day dynasty and is looking for its fifth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals and fourth title in that span. It has plenty of momentum on its side after defeating the Houston Rockets even though Kevin Durant missed the end of Game 5 and Game 6 with a calf strain and could add even another All-Star caliber player to its rotation.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, DeMarcus Cousins could return for the Western Conference Finals "if he maintains his recent progress from a torn quad."

That would give the Warriors the combination of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Cousins and Durant—if he returns—against the tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The backcourt duo has been especially impressive in these playoffs, with Lillard sending the Oklahoma City Thunder home with a buzzer-beater and McCollum pouring in 37 points to send the Nuggets home. However, dealing with the Warriors will be their most difficult challenge yet.

