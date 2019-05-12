NBA Playoff Odds 2019: Warriors Open as Heavy WCF Favorites over Trail Blazers

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers are riding high after their Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but Las Vegas thinks that run is going to come to a swift end in the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors are significant favorites to win their series against Portland at -450 (bet $100 to win $22.22).

Portland checks in at +360.

Golden State is a modern-day dynasty and is looking for its fifth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals and fourth title in that span. It has plenty of momentum on its side after defeating the Houston Rockets even though Kevin Durant missed the end of Game 5 and Game 6 with a calf strain and could add even another All-Star caliber player to its rotation.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, DeMarcus Cousins could return for the Western Conference Finals "if he maintains his recent progress from a torn quad."

That would give the Warriors the combination of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Cousins and Durant—if he returns—against the tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The backcourt duo has been especially impressive in these playoffs, with Lillard sending the Oklahoma City Thunder home with a buzzer-beater and McCollum pouring in 37 points to send the Nuggets home. However, dealing with the Warriors will be their most difficult challenge yet.