Look: Blazers' Enes Kanter Trolls Nuggets for Premature WCF Ticket Pre-Sale

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets congratulates Enes Kanter #00 the Portland Trail Blazers on their win during Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on May 12, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It took only a few minutes for Enes Kanter to troll the Denver Nuggets and their fans after Game 7.

After the Portland Trail Blazers won their second-round series over Denver with a 100-96 win Sunday, Kanter took to Twitter to mock the team's pre-sale for the Western Conference Finals:

Obviously, those tickets are no longer needed because the Nuggets have been eliminated from the postseason. Portland advanced to face the Golden State Warriors in the third round of the NBA playoffs.

Kanter was a key part of the win in Game 7, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Although it's not uncommon for organizations to prepare for future home games, it seems the center took the ticket sales as bulletin-board material to help put his team ahead. 

