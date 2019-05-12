Look: Blazers' Enes Kanter Trolls Nuggets for Premature WCF Ticket Pre-Sale

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It took only a few minutes for Enes Kanter to troll the Denver Nuggets and their fans after Game 7.

After the Portland Trail Blazers won their second-round series over Denver with a 100-96 win Sunday, Kanter took to Twitter to mock the team's pre-sale for the Western Conference Finals:

Obviously, those tickets are no longer needed because the Nuggets have been eliminated from the postseason. Portland advanced to face the Golden State Warriors in the third round of the NBA playoffs.

Kanter was a key part of the win in Game 7, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Although it's not uncommon for organizations to prepare for future home games, it seems the center took the ticket sales as bulletin-board material to help put his team ahead.