Blazers' Rodney Hood Helped off with Knee Injury During Game 7 vs. Nuggets

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 09: Rodney Hood #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after hitting a shot in the second half of Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets at Moda Center on May 09, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers won 119-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Rodney Hood suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter, the team announced.

Hood backed into a screen by Torrey Craig and almost immediately went down holding his left leg.

Hood played 20 minutes off the bench for Portland, scoring six points and collecting three rebounds.

The fifth-year veteran has been excellent in the Western Conference Semifinals so far. Through the first six games, he was averaging 16.2 points and shooting 58.3 percent from three-point range.

Hood's performance is a far cry from a season ago, when he appeared in 17 of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 22 postseason games and averaged 5.4 points.

The Blazers have needed their supporting cast to step up after Jusuf Nurkic's season-ending injury put their depth to the test, and Hood has so far answered the call. According to NBA.com, Portland owned a 3.1 net rating with Hood on the court in this year's playoffs, and its net rating fell to minus-0.4 with him on the bench.

Closing out Game 7 against the Nuggets will be much harder with the 26-year-old unavailable, and his absence would shrink the Blazers' margin for error even further in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

