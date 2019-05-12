Milwaukee Bucks Investigating Alleged Spiked Drinks at Party Outside Arena

Carrie Antlfinger/Associated Press

A representative of the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed the team is looking into the claims of some fans who said their drinks were spiked during an event outside Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Talis Shelbourne and Annysa Johnson.

Caroline Reinwald of WISN 12 News in Milwaukee reported at least three fans said they drank pre-made beverages at an Absolut Vodka tent and blacked out later in the night.

One fan, Ali Diaz, recounted her experience to Reinwald.

"I turned to my friend and I said, 'Hey, I'm seeing double,' and she looked at me and she said, 'Yeah, me too,'" Diaz said. "A couple minutes later she said, 'Hey, I need to go to the bathroom, I really don't feel good.' She goes to the bathroom and that's the last thing I remember."

Two others echoed the same story, telling Reinwald they have little recollection of the night in question after drinking at the Absolut Vodka tent.

Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said the Bucks "take all matters of safety seriously" while confirming an investigation is underway.

Shelbourne and Johnson reported Milwaukee police didn't receive calls about potentially spiked drinks at the Fiserv Forum party. In addition, nobody visited an emergency room in the surrounding area claiming they may have been drugged at the event.

The Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics on Wednesday to secure a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals, their first conference finals appearance since 2001.