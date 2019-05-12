Look: Patriots' Julian Edelman Graduates from Kent State as a '13-Year Senior'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman holds the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of Kent State's most well-known alums. Except he didn't officially become a graduate until Saturday, when he earned his degree from the university. 

According to Trevor Hass of Boston.com, some of Edelman's teammates and fellow professional athletes had fun ribbing him in the comments section of his Instagram post:

"'Who ever knew it could take 14 years to graduate college?' Tom Brady wrote.

"'Those finals were a killer huh? I'm sure the semester was challenging!' Rob Ninkovich said.

"Erin Andrews offered a short and sweet 'Congrats Jules,' and Marcus Cannon gave three muscle emojis. Kelly Olynyk said, 'Started from the bottom now we here,' and the McCourty twins, Jason and Devin, wrote, 'They were all graduating elementary when you started lol.'"

It doesn't matter if you are a three-time Super Bowl champion—your friends will never miss the opportunity to give you a hard time. Even on the day of your graduation. 

Related

    Boom or Bust Predictions for NFL Offseason's Riskiest Moves

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Boom or Bust Predictions for NFL Offseason's Riskiest Moves

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting Pats' Starting Lineup for 2019

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Projecting Pats' Starting Lineup for 2019

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden: Haskins Making Head-Turning Throws at Minicamp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden: Haskins Making Head-Turning Throws at Minicamp

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Trolls Edelman on Twitter

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady Trolls Edelman on Twitter

    Dakota Randall
    via NESN.com