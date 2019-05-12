Look: Patriots' Julian Edelman Graduates from Kent State as a '13-Year Senior'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of Kent State's most well-known alums. Except he didn't officially become a graduate until Saturday, when he earned his degree from the university.

According to Trevor Hass of Boston.com, some of Edelman's teammates and fellow professional athletes had fun ribbing him in the comments section of his Instagram post:

"'Who ever knew it could take 14 years to graduate college?' Tom Brady wrote.

"'Those finals were a killer huh? I'm sure the semester was challenging!' Rob Ninkovich said.

"Erin Andrews offered a short and sweet 'Congrats Jules,' and Marcus Cannon gave three muscle emojis. Kelly Olynyk said, 'Started from the bottom now we here,' and the McCourty twins, Jason and Devin, wrote, 'They were all graduating elementary when you started lol.'"

It doesn't matter if you are a three-time Super Bowl champion—your friends will never miss the opportunity to give you a hard time. Even on the day of your graduation.