Jay Gruden: Dwayne Haskins Making Head-Turning Throws at Redskins Minicamp

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is expected to help turn around the Washington Redskins, and to start, he's turning heads at the team's rookie minicamp.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said as much to ESPN.com's John Keim Saturday from Ashburn, Virginia, adding "it's been a treat" to watch the 2019 No. 15 overall pick out of Ohio State.

"It don't take long for the ball to get from Point A to Point B," assessed the franchise's senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams.

While Haskins will have to compete for the starting job, Gruden noted that the Heisman Trophu finalist "obviously displayed enough skill set to warrant the 15th pick in the draft and to give him an opportunity to see how far he can take this thing," per NFL.com's Grant Gordon.

Haskins' senior season at Ohio State was his only one as a starter, and he broke several records with 4,831 receiving yards and 50 passing touchdowns through 14 games.

Now, he'll look to carry that momentum into a quarterback room including Alex Smith, Colt McCoy and Case Keenum.

The Redskins were launched into the quarterback market when Smith went down with a gruesome season-ending broken leg in Week 11 last year. McCoy stepped in for Smith until going down with a fractured fibula in Week 13.

Smith is expected to miss all of 2019 while he continues to recover from his "broken leg issues," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Jan. 27, so the team acquired Keenum through a trade with the Denver Broncos in March.

Haskins has extra incentive to be named Washington's starter, as he played high school ball in Potomac, Maryland.