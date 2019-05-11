4-Star QB J.J. McCarthy Commits to Michigan over Wisconsin, Northwestern, More

Source: 247Sports

Jim Harbaugh got off to a strong start in 2021 recruiting when quarterback J.J. McCarthy chose to play at Michigan on Saturday.

McCarthy, who was also considering Northwestern and Wisconsin, announced his decision on Twitter:

Attending Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, McCarthy is regarded as one of the best prospects in his class.

Per 247Sports, McCarthy is a 4-star recruit, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 19 player regardless of position in 2021.

"Michigan checked all of the boxes for me," McCarthy told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "Literally all of them. The intensity of the program, the top-of-the-line education, the coaching staff is awesome, and it felt like home."

Allen Trieu of 247Sports offered this scouting report for McCarthy (h/t Wiltfong):

"Can make every throw on the field, is consistent with accuracy and placement and has clean mechanics. Smart, competitive kid who has excelled in big games and big situations. Is not a big big running threat, but shows very good pocket presence, ability to escape the rush and make throws on the move. Passing skills and approach to the game scream multi-year college starter at a high-level, the main concern would be pure strength and adding bulk to his frame."

The Wolverines appear to be set up for sustained success at quarterback. They also added Cade McNamara, who is a 4-star prospect, as part of their 2019 recruiting class. There is a line of succession in Ann Arbor with Shea Patterson likely to remain the starter this season.

One of the reasons Michigan hasn't beaten Ohio State since Harbaugh took over in 2015 has been inconsistent quarterback play. Being able to add high-ceiling talent at the position will go a long way toward helping the Wolverines reach the top of the Big Ten mountain and challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff.