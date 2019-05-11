Luis Suarez Says He Will Be Fit for Copa America After Surgery for Knee Injury

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez says he will be fit for the 2019 Copa America after being ruled out of the rest of Barcelona's season following knee surgery.

He told El Pais de Montevideo (h/t Sport): "Everything is going to be great; in one month I will be ready. It's not the same injury as 2017. That was a cartilage issue, and this time it's my meniscus."

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday the striker will be out for "around four to six weeks" after having arthroscopic surgery on a medial meniscus injury in his right knee.

The club's update means Suarez is facing a race to be fit in time for the start of this summer's Copa America in Brazil:

Uruguay warm up for the tournament on June 8 with a friendly against Panama before their opening fixture against Ecuador eight days later.

Suarez's is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer and will be charged with leading Uruguay's attack, as Oscar Tabarez's side aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011.

Uruguay have been drawn in Group C along with Ecuador, Japan and Chile and will be expected to progress to the knockout stages.

Suarez has enjoyed another strong season with Barcelona. He has scored 25 goals in all competitions to help his team win La Liga and progress to the final of the Copa del Rey:

Yet there was some disappointment for Suarez in European competition. The striker managed just one goal in 10 UEFA Champions League appearances and is on a long drought away from home in the tournament:

However, Suarez remains a key player for both club and country, and Uruguay will need the striker to be fit and firing in Brazil if they are to enjoy success in the tournament.