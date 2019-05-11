Dell, Sonya Curry to Flip Coin for Whose Gear to Wear If Steph, Seth Play in WCF

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Dell and Sonya Curry have a unique plan in place should their sons, Stephen and Seth, face each other in the Western Conference Finals.

According to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, a coin flip will determine which parent roots for which son if the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the teams' second-round playoff series Sunday:

Steph and the Golden State Warriors are already through to the conference finals for the fifth consecutive season, as he went off for 33 points in the second half after a scoreless first half in a 118-113 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of a second-round series Friday.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

In a win-or-go home Game 6 against the Nuggets on Thursday, Seth and the Blazers prevailed 119-108 to force a Game 7. Portland hasn't reached the conference finals since 1999-2000.

Steph is one of the NBA's top players and of even more importance to the Warriors now with Kevin Durant nursing a right calf strain, while Seth is a role player for Portland.

Seth's production is inconsistent as he serves as a backup behind starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but he did score 16 points in Game 4 against Denver, and he is among the best three-point shooters in the league, having made 45 percent of his attempts during the regular season.

Steph and the Warriors will be heavy favorites if Portland advances, but considering the teams split their regular-season series 2-2, Seth and the Blazers could be a tough out.