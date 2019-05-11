Thunder Rumors: Patrick Patterson Exercises $5.7M Contract Option for 2019-20

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder's Patrick Patterson shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Power forward Patrick Patterson will remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2019-20 NBA season after reportedly picking up a $5.7 million player option in his contract.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Saturday.

Patterson signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2017, but he's played a limited role across the last two seasons. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while appearing in all 82 games during the 2017-18 campaign, and he put up 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 63 appearances this season.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The 30-year-old University of Kentucky product ranked 98th out of 100 qualified power forwards in ESPN's real plus-minus in 2018-19.

Yet, despite the lack of consistent playing time and lackluster numbers, Patterson said during his season-ending press conference he was "happy" with the Thunder:

Patterson's role next season will be heavily dependent on what else Oklahoma City does with its frontcourt during the offseason.

While starters Jerami Grant and Steven Adams are slated to return, the rest of the team's depth up front could leave the organization. Nerlens Noel owns a player option, Markieff Morris is an unrestricted free agent and Donte Grantham is a restricted free agent.

Patterson could emerge as the first frontcourt player off the bench for OKC if there are no major additions.

Related

    Report: Vogel Left 'Strong Impression' on Lakers, Gets 2nd Interview

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Vogel Left 'Strong Impression' on Lakers, Gets 2nd Interview

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph on His Clutch 2nd Half: 'Best 18 Minutes of My Career'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph on His Clutch 2nd Half: 'Best 18 Minutes of My Career'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Game 7 Dictate Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic’s Legacy?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Game 7 Dictate Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic’s Legacy?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Cracking the Kawhi Code

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cracking the Kawhi Code

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report