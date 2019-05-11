Thunder Rumors: Patrick Patterson Exercises $5.7M Contract Option for 2019-20

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Power forward Patrick Patterson will remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2019-20 NBA season after reportedly picking up a $5.7 million player option in his contract.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Saturday.

Patterson signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2017, but he's played a limited role across the last two seasons. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while appearing in all 82 games during the 2017-18 campaign, and he put up 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 63 appearances this season.

The 30-year-old University of Kentucky product ranked 98th out of 100 qualified power forwards in ESPN's real plus-minus in 2018-19.

Yet, despite the lack of consistent playing time and lackluster numbers, Patterson said during his season-ending press conference he was "happy" with the Thunder:

Patterson's role next season will be heavily dependent on what else Oklahoma City does with its frontcourt during the offseason.

While starters Jerami Grant and Steven Adams are slated to return, the rest of the team's depth up front could leave the organization. Nerlens Noel owns a player option, Markieff Morris is an unrestricted free agent and Donte Grantham is a restricted free agent.

Patterson could emerge as the first frontcourt player off the bench for OKC if there are no major additions.