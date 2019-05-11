Video: Dennis Rodman Allegedly Returned to Yoga Store, Stole More Items

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The owner of VIBES Hot Yoga in Newport Beach, California, said Dennis Rodman and his accomplices returned to the store one day after allegedly stealing clothing and a $2,500 crystal to take more items.

On Saturday, the owner provided further video surveillance from May 8 to TMZ Sports, which showed Rodman and his friends back in the store, with a woman wearing an outfit she allegedly took during the May 7 heist.

The two-time NBA All-Star told TMZ on Friday that members of the VIBES Hot Yoga staff asked the group to help them move the crystal and said they could take "a couple of gifts" for their efforts.

"We didn't steal s--t," Rodman said.

The store's owner denies that version of the story, telling TMZ nobody paid for the crystal and no one from his staff asked for it to get moved. He said the group didn't pay for any items either day and that his staffers didn't give clearance for them to take gifts for free.

TMZ reported the Newport Beach Police Department is investigating the situation.

In March 2018, Rodman was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to a January 2018 arrest in Newport Beach for driving under the influence.

He also received three years informal probation in February 2017 for driving the wrong way on a freeway, providing false information to a police officer and driving without a valid license.

TMZ noted those sentences could lead to jail time if officials determine the latest incident is a violation of the probation terms.