Watch Steph Curry Drop 33 Points in 2nd Half as Warriors Eliminate Rockets

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 11, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates during the second half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Stephen Curry went into halftime scoreless just to post a career-high 33 second-half points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-113 Game 6 win to eliminate the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference semifinal series Friday night. 

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Along with four of his signature acrobatic three-pointers, Curry made all of his 11 free throws. In the final 30 seconds, the two-time league MVP was sent to the line and sunk eight three throws that put the Rockets to bed and sent Golden State to its fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals.

Twenty-three of Curry's 33 points came in the fourth quarter alone.

And not only was Curry scoreless through two quarters, he was playing with only nine healthy fingers as he played through a dislocated finger on his left hand, an injury he sustained in Game 2. 

The older Curry can put that finger on ice while he watches his younger brother, Seth Curry, and the Portland Trail Blazers try and beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Sunday. The winner will face the Warriors in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Related

    Kerr: Game 6 'One of the Most Satisfying' Wins of Dubs Run

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Game 6 'One of the Most Satisfying' Wins of Dubs Run

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs Eliminate Rockets in Clutch Win

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Eliminate Rockets in Clutch Win

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Big Man Damian Jones Cleared for Contact

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Big Man Damian Jones Cleared for Contact

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area