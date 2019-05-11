Watch Steph Curry Drop 33 Points in 2nd Half as Warriors Eliminate Rockets

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Stephen Curry went into halftime scoreless just to post a career-high 33 second-half points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-113 Game 6 win to eliminate the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference semifinal series Friday night.

Along with four of his signature acrobatic three-pointers, Curry made all of his 11 free throws. In the final 30 seconds, the two-time league MVP was sent to the line and sunk eight three throws that put the Rockets to bed and sent Golden State to its fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals.

Twenty-three of Curry's 33 points came in the fourth quarter alone.

And not only was Curry scoreless through two quarters, he was playing with only nine healthy fingers as he played through a dislocated finger on his left hand, an injury he sustained in Game 2.

The older Curry can put that finger on ice while he watches his younger brother, Seth Curry, and the Portland Trail Blazers try and beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Sunday. The winner will face the Warriors in Game 1 on Tuesday.