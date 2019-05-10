Steph Curry, Warriors Stun Rockets in Game 6 Without Injured Kevin Durant

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

No Kevin Durant?

No problem.

The Golden State Warriors are headed to the Western Conference Finals for a fifth straight season after defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 6 on Friday night, 118-113, in a back-and-forth, intense showdown.

Steph Curry (33 points, four assists) and Klay Thompson (27 points, 7-of-13 from three) were the heroes late in the contest, hitting key shot after key shot. Curry scored all of his points in the second half and posted 23 in the fourth quarter alone, going from goat after getting in foul trouble and having zero impact in the first half to reminding the world he's a two-time MVP down the stretch.

The Warriors bench came up huge as well, giving the team a lift with 33 points, led by Kevon Looney's 14.

That spoiled solid efforts from James Harden (35 points) and Chris Paul (27 points, 11 rebounds), who for a second straight year couldn't get past the Warriors. And for a second straight year, the Rockets saw their season end on their home court.

Last year, it came in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, albeit with Paul injured. But the Rockets had a chance to exorcise those demons with Durant injured late in Game 5. Instead, Curry and Thompson led the Warriors to wins in each of those games and reminded the NBA just how dangerous the Warriors are, Durant or not.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.