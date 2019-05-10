Video: Watch Red Sox Fans Tear Down 'Trump 2020' Banner at Fenway Park

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

Mist collects on the netting at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, April 26, 2019. The scheduled baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays was postponed due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The stick-to-sports crowd was apparently missing from Fenway Park on Friday when a Donald Trump banner was unfurled during the Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox game. 

Fans sitting in the upper deck hung a "Trump 2020" banner before people sitting in the section below pulled it down prior to the sixth inning:

This comes one day after some members of Boston's 2018 World Series team visited President Trump at the White House to celebrate their championship. 

The incident didn't appear to have any impact on the game, as the Mariners and Red Sox continued to play on the field. 

