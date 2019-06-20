Bruno Fernando to Hawks: Atlanta's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks used the No. 34 pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select Bruno Fernando out of the University of Maryland at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.

Here is a look at Atlanta's roster.

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Fernando.

Hawks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Alex Len, C: $4.3M (2020)

Allen Crabbe, SG: $18.7M (2020)

DeAndre' Bembry, SF: $1.8M (2020)

Jaylen Adams, PG: $0.8M (2020)

John Collins, PF: $2.3M (2021)

Kent Bazemore, SG: $17.5M (2020)

Kevin Huerter, SG: $2.3M (2022)

Miles Plumlee, C: $12.5M (2020)

Omari Spellman, PF: $1.8M (2022)

Trae Young, PG: $5.8M (2022)

Solomon Hill: $12M (2020)

De'Andre Hunter: $5.9M (2023)

Cam Reddish: $3.7M (2023)

Bruno Fernando: N/A

Free Agents

Alex Poythress, SF: RFA

Dewayne Dedmon, C: UFA

Isaac Humphries, C: RFA

Justin Anderson, SG: RFA

Vince Carter, SG: UFA

The 6'10" sophomore center spent both of his collegiate years with the Terrapins, and he showed improvement from 2017-18 to last season. Fernando earned first-team All-Big Ten as well as All-Big Ten Defensive Team honors while averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 34 games.

After Maryland was ousted in heartbreaking fashion by LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament—a game in which Fernando had 15 rebounds and 10 points—the Angola native declared for the draft.

"Made some subtle improvements, though still lacks an exciting skill or strength," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman tweeted when Fernando decided to keep his name in the draft on May 1. "Will look to follow the Montrezl Harrell blueprint. Fringe first-rounder."

NBA.com's Josh Cohen opted to compare Fernando to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who was selected No. 14 overall in the 2017 draft and averaged 23.3 minutes, 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 82 games last season.

More from Cohen's assessment:

"The best alley-oop target in this draft ... Fernando's body is NBA-ready, as he possesses the size and strength necessary to contribute right away. He is extremely athletically gifted, showing at Maryland that he can out-run opposing big men in transition. His footwork has come along, too, as he has a few nifty lost-post moves.

"The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder can hit a mid-range jumper, but currently doesn't have range beyond 15 feet or so. ... With his frame, many think he can transform into a great interior defender and shot blocker."

During the NBA combine in May, Fernando gave his own assessment on his abilities. "I definitely just feel like at the defensive end, my ability to switch onto guards," he said, according to NBA.com's Kyle Ratke. "For me, my size, being as mobile as I am, being able on screens to hedge out and be there to help my guard."

Should Fernando live up to projection and continue to improve, Hawks at least have added a reliable sixth man.