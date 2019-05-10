Lakers News: Protest Organizer Charlie Rivers Calls out Franchise for 'Nepotism'

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers protested the team's ownership and leadership Friday at Staples Center, and the organizer of the event—22-year-old Charlie Rivers—said his major issue with the team was that "nepotism shouldn't be involved when it comes to decision-making" (h/t ESPN.com).

He continued:

"I think I already got it—media coverage, have the talking heads speak about it, analysts talk about the inept decision-making by the front office, basketball operations needing a change up there. I don't mean it to be a personal attack on Jeanie Buss or anything like that. I just don't agree with their decision-making on a front-office level."

About 35 to 40 Lakers fans made up the protest, which drew its own throng of media. And Rivers wanted it to be clear that his own personal gripes were with the front office and ownership, not the players:

"This is based solely on the front office and their decision-making. I understand LeBron is only going to be here three to four years. That's fine. When he's up there in age, that's alright. This is moreso about the direction the organization's been taking ever since Dr. Buss passed away. Whether it's Jim Buss, Jeannie Buss—things have been toxic, and I feel like people around Jeanie don't have her best interest at heart and they're making political moves to keep themselves on the job. And ultimately that's going to hinder the effectiveness of the organization."

From the botched trade talks with New Orleans this season regarding Anthony Davis to the abrupt resignation of team president Magic Johnson and the team failing to sign two head-coaching candidates, Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue, times have been tough for the Lakers.

