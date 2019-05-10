Anthony Davis Rumors: Potential Celtics Future May Not Hinge on Kyrie Irving

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

If the Boston Celtics acquire Anthony Davis in a trade, they could keep him long-term regardless of what Kyrie Irving decides to do this offseason.

Per The Athletic's David Aldridge, Davis "wouldn't completely rule out" re-signing with the Celtics should a trade happen, but the odds of that happening are "significantly lower" if Irving leaves as a free agent.

Even though this isn't exactly a great reason for the Celtics to be optimistic, it does represent a significant change from where Davis was three months ago.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in February that Davis was "adamant" he wouldn't sign a long-term extension in Boston.

Around that same time, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported the Celtics "believe" Davis wants to play with Irving and that the team was "quietly confident" they were on the same page with Irving.

That was before Irving and the Celtics flamed out in their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. After winning Game 1, Boston lost four straight by an average of 16.3 points per game.

Irving, who can opt out of his contract this summer, was a mess throughout the postseason. The six-time All-Star shot 38.5 percent overall in nine games against the Bucks and Indiana Pacers. He shot 25-of 83 in the last four games against Milwaukee.

Trade talks around Davis figure to pick back up when the offseason starts, though it's unclear at this point if a deal will be necessary. New Orleans Pelicans general manager David Griffin has said he thinks it's possible to convince the All-Star center to remain with the organization.

The Celtics' high expectations at the start of the 2018-19 season were quickly dashed by inconsistent play and constant speculation about Irving's future. Adding Davis to the mix would help get the franchise back on track.