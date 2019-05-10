Justin Layne Removes Browns Gear from Home After Being Drafted by Steelers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Defensive back Justin Layne of Michigan State in action during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne is getting an early start on being part of a rivalry in the NFL.

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Layne and his family purged themselves of all their Cleveland Browns gear after the Steelers selected the Cleveland native in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

"Yes, sir. Oh yeah, Browns everywhere, my dad took it all down and replaced itliterally everything, every flag I had," Layne said. "So it's all done. We are fully committed."

Deondre Layne, Justin's father, shared photos and video on Instagram that showed how they turned their Browns-themed bathroom into one fit for a Steelers family.

The Michigan State alum explained that his family dropped its lifelong allegiance to the Browns after the draft:

Justin will get an opportunity to show the Browns what they missed when the Steelers face Cleveland on Nov. 14, the first of two matchups next season.

Related

    JPP Opting for No Surgery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    JPP Opting for No Surgery

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookie Decorates Bathroom with Steelers Memorabilia 😳

    Cleveland native fulfills promise to get rid of his former favorite team ...

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Rookie Decorates Bathroom with Steelers Memorabilia 😳

    Cleveland native fulfills promise to get rid of his former favorite team ...

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rudolph Extension Talks Break Down

    Vikings could trade 2-time Pro Bowler

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Rudolph Extension Talks Break Down

    Vikings could trade 2-time Pro Bowler

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs in 2019

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs in 2019

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report