Justin Layne Removes Browns Gear from Home After Being Drafted by Steelers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne is getting an early start on being part of a rivalry in the NFL.

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Layne and his family purged themselves of all their Cleveland Browns gear after the Steelers selected the Cleveland native in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

"Yes, sir. Oh yeah, Browns everywhere, my dad took it all down and replaced it—literally everything, every flag I had," Layne said. "So it's all done. We are fully committed."

Deondre Layne, Justin's father, shared photos and video on Instagram that showed how they turned their Browns-themed bathroom into one fit for a Steelers family.

The Michigan State alum explained that his family dropped its lifelong allegiance to the Browns after the draft:

Justin will get an opportunity to show the Browns what they missed when the Steelers face Cleveland on Nov. 14, the first of two matchups next season.