Justin Layne Removes Browns Gear from Home After Being Drafted by Steelers

Justin Layne Removes Browns Gear from Home After Being Drafted by SteelersMay 10, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne is getting an early start on being part of a rivalry in the NFL.
Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Layne and his family purged themselves of all their Cleveland Browns gear after the Steelers selected the Cleveland native in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.
"Yes, sir. Oh yeah, Browns everywhere, my dad took it all down and replaced it—literally everything, every flag I had," Layne said. "So it's all done. We are fully committed."
Deondre Layne, Justin's father, shared photos and video on Instagram that showed how they turned their Browns-themed bathroom into one fit for a Steelers family.
The Michigan State alum explained that his family dropped its lifelong allegiance to the Browns after the draft:
Teresa Varley @Teresa_Varley
'My dad threw away all his Browns stuff. He has his Steelers stuff on now. We are taking all of the Browns stuff down. I am now closing that chapter.' - @_jlayne on his family being Browns fans, but no longer after being drafted by the @steelers
Justin will get an opportunity to show the Browns what they missed when the Steelers face Cleveland on Nov. 14, the first of two matchups next season.
JPP Opting for No Surgery