Ideal Landing Spots for NBA Restricted Free Agent D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell's career year came at the right time.

After securing his first-ever All-Star selection and spearheading the Brooklyn Nets' return to the playoffs, he enters restricted free agency primed for a massive payday. Questions about his performance, its sustainability and his overall ceiling remain, but his numbers are too gaudy to ignore.

James Harden was the only other player to average at least 20 points, seven assists and two made three-pointers per game. Russell is now the second-youngest player to hit these benchmarks, behind a 21-year-old Allen Iverson. He will be handsomely rewarded for that flash.

Taking stock of Russell's best possible destinations rings a little hollow. Brooklyn can match any offer he receives, and although he's in line for a big-money deal, his market isn't shaping up to be especially robust. Few teams have both the cap space for a star and the type of backcourt void that warrants tying up said spending power in a 23-year-old who remains a quasi-unknown.

The Nets' yet-to-be-determined timeline allows for some speculation. Russell would mark their first near-max investment of the Sean Marks era—failed offer sheets to Allen Crabbe, Tyler Johnson and Otto Porter Jr. notwithstanding. They may not assume the match-whatever stance when they're still relatively far away from title contention.

Paying Russell becomes much easier if the Nets land another star or the market squeezes him into a team-friendly deal. But he should have just enough potential suitors to coax them into an expensive decision. (Emphasis on potential.)

Identifying Russell's top landing spots is a matter of plausibility and fit. We're taking squads with the potential flexibility and motivation to pay him and ranking them in order of increasing basketball sense. Let's get to it.