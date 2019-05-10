Damian Lillard Says He's Going to 'Get the Job Done' in Game 7 vs. Nuggets

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Damian Lillard doesn't plan on losing when he gets to Denver for Game 7.

"I'm going to go in there and get the job done," he told reporters when discussing Sunday's Game 7 between his Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets after leading his team to a 119-108 victory in Thursday's Game 6.

Lillard finished with 32 points, five assists and three rebounds while connecting on six three-pointers, many of which came from well beyond the arc. It was a welcome return to normalcy for the All-Star guard after he shot 25.0 percent from deep in the first five games and failed to reach the 30-point mark in all but one contest.

Gary Harris deserves some credit for the way he has defended Lillard throughout the series, but Portland responded by setting screens from right inside half court for much of Thursday's contest, allowing its point guard to read the defense and react accordingly.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

The result was a vintage performance from Lillard, but he was more than willing to share the responsibilities when double-teams came his way. Backcourt mate CJ McCollum poured in 30 points, while Rodney Hood added 25 points off the bench.

It was just the type of balanced performance the Trail Blazers needed to overcome 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists from Nikola Jokic and force a decisive contest.

Lillard already sent the Oklahoma City Thunder home from these playoffs with a dramatic buzzer-beater. He might be ready to do the same to the Nuggets after finding his touch again in Game 6.