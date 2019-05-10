Damian Lillard Says He's Going to 'Get the Job Done' in Game 7 vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard Says He's Going to 'Get the Job Done' in Game 7 vs. NuggetsMay 10, 2019
Damian Lillard doesn't plan on losing when he gets to Denver for Game 7.
"I'm going to go in there and get the job done," he told reporters when discussing Sunday's Game 7 between his Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets after leading his team to a 119-108 victory in Thursday's Game 6.
Lillard finished with 32 points, five assists and three rebounds while connecting on six three-pointers, many of which came from well beyond the arc. It was a welcome return to normalcy for the All-Star guard after he shot 25.0 percent from deep in the first five games and failed to reach the 30-point mark in all but one contest.
Gary Harris deserves some credit for the way he has defended Lillard throughout the series, but Portland responded by setting screens from right inside half court for much of Thursday's contest, allowing its point guard to read the defense and react accordingly.
The result was a vintage performance from Lillard, but he was more than willing to share the responsibilities when double-teams came his way. Backcourt mate CJ McCollum poured in 30 points, while Rodney Hood added 25 points off the bench.
It was just the type of balanced performance the Trail Blazers needed to overcome 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists from Nikola Jokic and force a decisive contest.
Lillard already sent the Oklahoma City Thunder home from these playoffs with a dramatic buzzer-beater. He might be ready to do the same to the Nuggets after finding his touch again in Game 6.
