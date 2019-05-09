Joel Embiid: Flagrant Foul Call in Game 6 Was 'Stupid...It's Just Basketball'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid picked up his third flagrant foul of the postseason Thursday night, and he unsurprisingly didn't agree with the call.

"It’s annoying, stupid...it's just basketball, I didn’t mean to do it, Embiid said, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.

The call in Game 6 came when he made contact with Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol while rebounding a free throw:

He said after the game he "just happened to hit him in the face I guess," per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

The call is an important one because Embiid is now just one flagrant foul away from a one-game suspension, which could be huge for Philadelphia. Considering the All-Star was plus-40 on the court in the 112-101 Game 6 win, the 76ers don't want to play without him.

Head coach Brett Brown said after the game he didn't feel the flagrant was warranted, per Neubeck.

Additionally, Embiid is still apparently bitter about his previous calls in the last round.

"I feel like the one in Brooklyn should have been rescinded," he said Thursday, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

The first-round calls will stick by now, but Embiid can hope that the league will review the latest call and rescind the flagrant. Although he clearly made contact with Gasol's head, the Raptors veteran certainly oversold it for the officials.

If the call stands, he could be forced to play extra conservatively in the rest of his postseason games so he doesn't earn a suspension.