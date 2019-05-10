Shelton Benjamin and the 10 Most Poorly Booked Current WWE SuperstarsMay 10, 2019
Shelton Benjamin and the 10 Most Poorly Booked Current WWE Superstars
Some WWE Superstars always seem to receive priority over the rest of the roster, but for every Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, there is a No Way Jose.
The WWE roster is too big for everyone to be given time on television every week, and there is even less time to give everyone a meaningful storyline.
The top titles and whoever holds them are always going to be given good feuds, and we can count on a few non-title storylines here and there to fill the gaps.
However, the need for jobbers is always there. The company has to have a few people who can play the punching bag to the stars it is trying to push, and those people end up suffering.
Let's take a look at the Superstars on the main roster who are currently the worst booked in all of WWE.
No Way Jose
As mentioned in the opening slide, No Way Jose seems to be this generation's Barry Horowitz. Other than a few wins when he first showed up and on Main Event, Jose has been used sparingly.
His few appearances have been either quick losses or he and his conga line have suffered the wrath of someone who is looking to make an impact such as Lars Sullivan.
None of this is No Way Jose's fault. He is a solid wrestler with a good look and what could be a fun gimmick if booked properly, but somewhere along the line, management decided it wasn't going to put the time into building him up.
The good news is Jose is only 30 years old. If he keeps his head down and impresses the right people, he could find himself getting a push when the opportunity arises.
Nikki Cross
When Nikki Cross was in NXT as part of Sanity, she seemed like the second coming of Luna Vachon. She was unpredictable, intimidating, and most importantly, a good wrestler.
When Asuka was at the height of her undefeated streak, Cross took her to her limits in an amazing Last Woman Standing match.
When she was brought up to the main roster with a handful of other NXT Superstars, everything went downhill. She has been there for six months and has yet to have a storyline with an opponent.
At 30, she is still young enough to recover from her current booking to have a good career, but things need to change soon before she decides to try her luck elsewhere.
Eric Young
Like Cross, Eric Young had a lot of potential as the leader of Sanity, but somehow WWE took what could have been the anti-Shield and turned them into jobbers.
Young is a veteran of the business who can have a good match with anyone and help young talents find their voice as characters. Why management insists on keeping him down is a mystery.
Even without Sanity, Young could be a valuable asset. He could be a tag team partner or a solo act. Even seeing him appear every week as a jobber would be better than never appearing at all.
When Sanity was quietly broken up during the Superstar Shake-up as Young moved to Raw without Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe, it became clear WWE didn't know what it had with the group.
Heavy Machinery
Heavy Machinery is a throwback tag team. They are reminiscent of a lot of the duos we saw in the 1980s and '90s who wore matching outfits and had a few defining characteristics.
Tucker and Otis are blue-collar guys who are proud of where they come from. That's all we really know about them, and frankly, it should be enough. It was certainly enough for Dusty Rhodes, who was known as the working man's wrestler at one point in his career.
However, Otis and Tucker have not been allowed to show off their personality in more than quick backstage segments and interviews, and even those have been few and far between.
WWE has several hours of programming every week. You would think it could find the time to book a few matches with Otis and Tucker now and then to see if the WWE Universe responds positively.
EC3
EC3's story is truly unique in the world of pro wrestling. He started out in WWE as Derrick Bateman during the original version of NXT when it was a competition-based series.
He spent a few years working with the brand before he was released in 2013. TNA scooped him up almost immediately and repackaged him as the arrogant nephew of Dixie Carter named Ethan Carter III, aka EC3.
Over the next several years, EC3 became one of the biggest stars in the company. He won the Impact Grand and World Championships along with numerous tournaments.
When he was rehired by WWE, it seemed like he would have the last laugh. He had left, created a great character and returned a new man. Somehow, the company messed it all up.
He was barely given enough time to establish himself in NXT before WWE brought him to the main roster as a mostly silent wrestler who liked to look at himself in the mirror backstage. He deserves much better.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
Even being best friends with one of WWE's top stars hasn't stopped Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows from being booked in the most inconsistent way.
They may have had one reign with the Raw tag titles, but the pair have not reached the level of success they should have at this point in WWE.
They have everything you could want in a tag team: the big man-little man dynamic, a good gimmick and legit wrestling chops.
At this point, All Elite Wrestling is probably looking pretty good to the former three-time IWGP tag team champions.
Shelton Benjamin
Shelton Benjamin might go down in history as one of the most underrated and undervalued Superstars of all time, and that feels like a crime.
WWE obviously knows how technically good he is because he has been putting on amazing matches since he first arrived as part of The World's Greatest Tag Team alongside Charlie Haas.
His partnership with Chad Gable was short-lived and never reached its full potential. Once they were broken up, Benjamin faded into obscurity for the most part.
It would be great to see him get a late push, even if it only led to a reign with the U.S. or Intercontinental Championship. He has more than enough wrestling ability to make up for any perceived lack of character, so his titles defenses would end up stealing the show at most pay-per-views.
Apollo Crews
Every few months, Apollo Crews looks like he might get a real push, but a few weeks later, it becomes clear WWE had nothing planned for him in the first place.
His time in NXT wasn't nearly long enough, so many fans did not get to know Crews before he was called up the night after WrestleMania 32.
He has the body of a powerhouse and the agility of a cruiserweight. How he ended up being booked so poorly is something only Vince McMahon knows for sure.
Crews is someone who would benefit from having a second run in NXT. It would allow him to build himself into a defined character instead of just being the guy with muscles who can do a shooting star press.
One good feud is all it takes for someone to be noticed by the right people backstage. Let's hope he has that feud in 2019 before he decides to see if the grass is greener somewhere else.