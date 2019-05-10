Shelton Benjamin and the 10 Most Poorly Booked Current WWE Superstars

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Some WWE Superstars always seem to receive priority over the rest of the roster, but for every Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, there is a No Way Jose.

The WWE roster is too big for everyone to be given time on television every week, and there is even less time to give everyone a meaningful storyline.

The top titles and whoever holds them are always going to be given good feuds, and we can count on a few non-title storylines here and there to fill the gaps.

However, the need for jobbers is always there. The company has to have a few people who can play the punching bag to the stars it is trying to push, and those people end up suffering.

Let's take a look at the Superstars on the main roster who are currently the worst booked in all of WWE.