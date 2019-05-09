World Series Champion Boston Red Sox Visit Donald Trump at the White House

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Members of the 2018 Boston Red Sox finally met with President Donald Trump at the White House to celebrate their World Series title.

They originally planned a trip to Washington D.C. for February, but the partial government shutdown forced the team to reschedule its visit.

The Red Sox were greeted by a familiar tune as they made their way onto the White House's south lawn:

Prior to the event, there was an amusing faux pas that fortunately got corrected on the media credentials:

To be fair, the Red Sox are the ones who spell the word incorrectly. It's also possible the person writing for the White House website isn't a sports fan, so why wouldn't they assume it's spelled like traditional socks?

Trump, a noted New York Yankees fan, offered an anecdote about a moment he had with the Red Sox and the ramifications it had:

"A very high honor," Red Sox ace Chris Sale said at the podium. "Something we appreciate very highly.”

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez had fun with Trump's allegiance to the Yankees when he had the chance to speak.

"I just want to say thank you, Mr. President, for this once in a lifetime opportunity to be honored today here at the White House," Martinez said. "I know celebrating a Red Sox victory is tough for you, given that you're a Yankee fan and all, but we really want to say thank you for your hospitality today."

After a few brief remarks, the Red Sox gifted Trump with a personalized No. 18 jersey:

Even though Trump is the 45th President of the United States, the Red Sox had to give him the No. 18 because Pedro Martinez's No. 45 was retired by the club in 2015.

Thursday's event marked the final celebration of Boston's historic championship run. The 2018 squad won a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season and went 11-3 in the postseason to capture the team's fourth title in 14 years.