Ex-Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman Denies Stealing from Yoga Studio

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Former NBA forward Dennis Rodman denied allegations he was involved in a theft from a yoga studio in an interview with TMZ Sports published on Friday (warning: video contains profanity):

The VIBES Hot Yoga owner told TMZ Sports on Thursday that Rodman and three companions stole $500 worth of clothes and a $2,500 crystal art piece from the studio. Surveillance video captured a woman stuffing clothes in a purse and a man taking the art piece away on a dolly after dropping it on the floor and breaking it:



Rodman emphatically denied the allegation, telling TMZ Sports, "We didn't steal s--t!"

He said the yoga studio staff asked the group to move the crystal art piece. In exchange, Rodman alleged that the employees said he and his three companions could take gifts from the store.

One of the group members initially tried to move the piece, but it fell on the floor and was broken.

As TMZ Sports noted, "Rodman never explains why his female companion tried to shield herself from view while stuffing shirts into her purse at the store...or why the staff needed help moving the crystal in the first place."

The group's reasoning for apparently taking the art piece for themselves after allegedly being asked to move it is unclear.

Rodman told TMZ Sports that he's not worried about violating his probation stemming from a 2018 DUI arrest and also denied the studio owner's allegations that he and his companions smelled of alcohol. When asked why the studio was "trying to shake [them] down," Rodman suggested it was for publicity because the studio has financial difficulties.

The owner has filed a police report with Newport Beach Police Department, which has confirmed an active investigation with TMZ Sports but did not divulge any other information.