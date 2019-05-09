Marcus Smart on Whether Kyrie Irving Ruined Celtics: 'Bulls--t; That's Bulls--t'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 9, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 29: Kyrie Irving #11 and Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrate during the game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on March 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said the idea that point guard Kyrie Irving's leadership sabotaged the team's season was "bulls--t" Thursday.

Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe and Boston.com provided the NSFW video:

The Celtics, who were a popular pick to win the Eastern Conference, fell in the second round of the NBA playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. Irving's leadership immediately came into question via numerous sources, including Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com and ex-Celtic center Kendrick Perkins.

Smart didn't agree with the assertion, however.

                

