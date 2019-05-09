Marcus Smart on Whether Kyrie Irving Ruined Celtics: 'Bulls--t; That's Bulls--t'

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said the idea that point guard Kyrie Irving's leadership sabotaged the team's season was "bulls--t" Thursday.

Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe and Boston.com provided the NSFW video:

The Celtics, who were a popular pick to win the Eastern Conference, fell in the second round of the NBA playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. Irving's leadership immediately came into question via numerous sources, including Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com and ex-Celtic center Kendrick Perkins.

Smart didn't agree with the assertion, however.

