Lakers Rumors: Frank Vogel to Interview for HC Job Thursday Amid Tyronn Lue Saga

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 27: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Orlando Magic looks on during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers won 114-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in Frank Vogel for an interview Thursday as part of their search for a head coach, according to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported that Tyronn Lue had walked away from negotiations with the Lakers on Wednesday. Lue's representatives balked at Los Angeles' offer of a three-year, $18 million contract because they were "seeking a five-year deal with a salary commensurate with a championship resume."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LeBron Can't Ignore Lakers Dysfunction Anymore

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Can't Ignore Lakers Dysfunction Anymore

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Potential 2019 NBA Draft Busts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Potential 2019 NBA Draft Busts

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    How Draymond, Giannis, Simmons Expose Sagging Defense

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Draymond, Giannis, Simmons Expose Sagging Defense

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Trade Non-Playoff Teams Should Make Ahead of Lottery

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    1 Trade Non-Playoff Teams Should Make Ahead of Lottery

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report