Lakers Rumors: Frank Vogel to Interview for HC Job Thursday Amid Tyronn Lue Saga

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in Frank Vogel for an interview Thursday as part of their search for a head coach, according to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported that Tyronn Lue had walked away from negotiations with the Lakers on Wednesday. Lue's representatives balked at Los Angeles' offer of a three-year, $18 million contract because they were "seeking a five-year deal with a salary commensurate with a championship resume."

