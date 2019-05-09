White House Welcomes 'Boston Red Socks' Ahead of Donald Trump Visit

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

The Boston Red Sox celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Red Sox won 5-1 to win the series 4 games to 1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Something was lost in translation as the White House prepared to host the Boston Red Sox to celebrate their 2018 World Series title.

The White House incorrectly listed the team as the "Boston Red Socks" on a page listing the day's events.

The mistake has since been corrected.

While the Red Sox organization is making the customary trip to the nation's capital afforded to World Series champions, a number of key team figures won't attend.

According to ESPN.com's Joon Lee, manager Alex Cora, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and David Price are among those who declined the invitation.

Related

    Anderson: I Don't Understand Unwritten Rules

    Says bat flips bring fun back to MLB

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Anderson: I Don't Understand Unwritten Rules

    Says bat flips bring fun back to MLB

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Alex Cora Denies Racial Divide Before Players Visit Trump

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Alex Cora Denies Racial Divide Before Players Visit Trump

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Yelich on Pace for HR History: 'It's Just Incredible'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yelich on Pace for HR History: 'It's Just Incredible'

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Best Rookie Seasons of All Time

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Ranking Best Rookie Seasons of All Time

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report