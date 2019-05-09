White House Welcomes 'Boston Red Socks' Ahead of Donald Trump Visit

White House Welcomes 'Boston Red Socks' Ahead of Donald Trump VisitMay 9, 2019
Something was lost in translation as the White House prepared to host the Boston Red Sox to celebrate their 2018 World Series title.
The White House incorrectly listed the team as the "Boston Red Socks" on a page listing the day's events.
WBZ | CBS Boston News @wbz
White House Website Welcomes 'The Boston Red Socks' @RedSox @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/UBqf2ja1hH https://t.co/xrZ90JMP6X
The mistake has since been corrected.
While the Red Sox organization is making the customary trip to the nation's capital afforded to World Series champions, a number of key team figures won't attend.
According to ESPN.com's Joon Lee, manager Alex Cora, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and David Price are among those who declined the invitation.
