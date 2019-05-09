Report: Ben Watson, Patriots Agree to Contract After TE Returns from Retirement

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tight end Benjamin Watson will reportedly return to the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watson plans to sign with his former team.

Rapoport noted "there are a few issues to work through, but those won't hold up" a deal, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reports will be for one year and $3 million.

Retirement apparently didn't suit the 38-year-old Watson well. While playing for the New Orleans Saints, he announced last December that the 2018 season would be his last:

Schefter reported in April that Watson was considering playing in 2019 if he could find the right situation.

Despite his age, Watson is still a productive player. He had 400 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions as Drew Brees' No. 1 tight end last season.

Per Pro Football Focus, Watson was also New Orleans' highest-rated pass-blocking tight end with a grade of 73.0.

Watson might be best served in a situation with another established tight end who can play a majority of the snaps. He can step in as a backup, play in two tight-end sets and serve as an extra blocker on the line.

In a surprising move, the Patriots didn't draft a tight end following Rob Gronkowski's offseason retirement. They did sign Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal, giving them a veteran with starting experience.

Watson returns to the organization that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2004. Even though he hasn't played for New England since 2009, fitting in shouldn't be a problem. Josh McDaniels is still the offensive coordinator, just as he was during Watson's first stint with the team from 2005 to 2008.

Tom Brady has never had any problems getting everyone involved in the offense. Watson could play an integral role for the defending Super Bowl champions as they try to replace Gronkowski's production.