2019 NBA Draft Rumors: 'Jazz Are Not Afraid of Trading out of the First Round'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

On the heels of an abrupt first-round playoff exit, the Utah Jazz appear ready to take big swings in an effort to improve their roster for next season.

Per The Athletic's Tony Jones, the Jazz are hopeful someone is available at No. 23 in the NBA draft who can help them immediately, but they "are not afraid of trading out of the first round this year" for the right deal.

This year's draft class isn't considered deep with impact talent once you get past players like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett at the top.

That's especially bad news for a team like the Jazz, who are picking well outside of the lottery and have a clear need for shooting help around Donovan Mitchell. They rank 16th out of 16 playoff teams this season with a 26.3 three-point percentage in five games against the Houston Rockets.

Jones cited Villanova's Eric Paschall, Nevada's Brandon Clarke, Belmont's Dylan Windler and Louisville's Jordan Nwora as prospects Utah showed interest in during the college season.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Jazz to select Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker in his most recent mock.

Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey has pulled off spectacular draft-night trades in the past. Mitchell was initially drafted No. 13 overall by the Denver Nuggets before being dealt to Utah for the No. 24 pick and Trey Lyles.

Despite drafting in the early-20s, Lindsey's track record suggests he can find a deal that benefits his team in the long run.