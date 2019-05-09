Celtics Trade Rumors: Anonymous GM Says Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Value Close

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics warmup before the game against the LA Clippers on January 24, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Even though Jayson Tatum is generally thought of as a potential future star, another young Boston Celtics player appears to be catching the eye of opposing teams.

Per Sean Deveney of Sporting News, one anonymous NBA general manager said Tatum and Jaylen Brown are "probably closer than you'd think" in trade value. 

It's been assumed that if the Celtics are going to pursue trades for a potential superstar, Tatum would have to be a key piece in those discussions.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in February that Tatum "has definitely been discussed" in talks between the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans involving Anthony Davis.

Deveney noted that if the Celtics pursue a major trade this summer, offers will only include one of Tatum or Brown.

Tatum had a solid 2018-19, with averages of 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, but his shooting percentage went from 47.5 last season to 45.0, and his three-point percentage fell to 37.3 after being 43.4 in his rookie year.

Brown saw his scoring average drop from 14.5 last season to 13.0, but that was likely the result of his playing time decreasing by nearly five full minutes per game (30.7 to 25.9).

