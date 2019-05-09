Jason Pierre-Paul's 911 Call After Car Crash Leaked; Told Dispatcher 'I'm Okay'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told a police dispatcher his "car just did a 360" during a crash in South Florida on May 2.

On Wednesday, Andy Slater of Slater Scoops obtained audio of the 911 call following the crash, which occurred near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"I hit the median, but I'm okay," Pierre-Paul said.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Saints Players Help Build Ramp Outside Disabled Man's Home

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints Players Help Build Ramp Outside Disabled Man's Home

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Donovan Smith Talks About Autism Cause Close to His Heart

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Donovan Smith Talks About Autism Cause Close to His Heart

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times

    Jason Pierre-Paul Told 911 Dispatcher He Was Fine After Wreck

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Jason Pierre-Paul Told 911 Dispatcher He Was Fine After Wreck

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Seahawks Land DE Ziggy Ansah

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Seahawks Land DE Ziggy Ansah

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report