Jason Pierre-Paul's 911 Call After Car Crash Leaked; Told Dispatcher 'I'm Okay'May 9, 2019
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told a police dispatcher his "car just did a 360" during a crash in South Florida on May 2.
On Wednesday, Andy Slater of Slater Scoops obtained audio of the 911 call following the crash, which occurred near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
"I hit the median, but I'm okay," Pierre-Paul said.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
