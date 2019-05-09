Steelers Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger Told Owner He Plans to Play at Least 3 Years

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told team owner Art Rooney II during offseason contract negotiations that he "planned to play at least three more years," per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The two-time Super Bowl winner signed a two-year, $68 million extension with $37.5 million guaranteed on April 24, per Over the Cap.

The 37-year-old hasn't slowed down much despite entering the league in 2004: He completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 34 touchdowns last year.

Roethlisberger also ranked fifth in Football Outsiders' DYAR (defense-adjusted yards over replacement) metric.

Athough the Steelers aren't changing quarterbacks, the team is entering a new era. The Killer B's group of Big Ben, running back Le'Veon Bell and wideout Antonio Brown is no more. Bell signed a four-year deal with the New York Jets, and the Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

Roethlisberger is familiar with their replacements, however. Running back James Conner assumed Bell's role last year during his ex-teammate's contract dispute and gained 1,470 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns. Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster led the squad in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426) last season.

Regardless of the offense's changing of the guard, oddsmakers have faith in the Steelers. Pittsburgh has been given an over/under win total of nine, per Westgate Superbook (via Action Network), a figure that ranks tied for eighth in the league.