Kyrie Irving: 'I Know I Won't Forget' Bucks Routing, Eliminating Celtics

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 8: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After the Milwaukee Bucks finished off the Boston Celtics with a 116-91 rout in Game 5 on Wednesday, going out in this fashion will stay with Kyrie Irving for some time.

"Truth be told, it's no time to be disappointed. I think that, you know, you take your lessons, you take your ass-whupping that they handed us, and you move on," Irving told reporters after the season-ending loss. "... I know I won't forget something like this. ... For me, it's just moving on to the next thing, and just seeing where that ends up."

It was a particularly rough series for the six-time All-Star. After leading Boston to a 22-point win in Game 1 with 26 points on 12-of-21 shooting, Irving averaged 19 points on 30.1 percent shooting as his team dropped the final four games of the series.

This was a Celtics squad that returned essentially the same team that made it to within one game of the NBA Finals a season ago—without Irving and Gordon Hayward. With those two healthy, they were the preseason favorites to come out of the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference.

Instead, they are now in offseason mode following a shellacking at the hands of the Bucks.

The attention now turns to Irving's future, as he is scheduled to be a free agent this summer. While he told Boston fans prior to the season that he planned on re-signing with the team, he later added some mystery to the situation as he told reporters, "Ask me July 1" when asked about free agency back in February.

When asked if his impending free agency affected him during the Bucks series, Irving quickly shut down that notion:

Irving also made it clear (around the 2:40 mark) on Wednesday that his focus was just on getting back to Boston safely and taking some time to "decompress," not on free agency.

