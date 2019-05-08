Brad Stevens: 'I Did a Bad Job' Managing Celtics' Issues After Loss vs. Bucks

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 9, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 03, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 123 - 116. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' tumultuous 2018-19 season came to an appropriately underwhelming end Wednesday night with a 116-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After losing the series 4-1, Boston head coach Brad Stevens made no excuses. 

"Our issues have been well-chronicled," the sixth-year coach said to reporters, according to The Athletic's Jay King. "And hats off to them. ... They're better than we are, and they earned that, and it was clear throughout a five-game series."

Stevens went so far as to say, "I did a bad job" when addressing the Celtics' failure to sniff the high expectations surrounding them entering this season.

