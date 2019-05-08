Brad Stevens: 'I Did a Bad Job' Managing Celtics' Issues After Loss vs. Bucks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' tumultuous 2018-19 season came to an appropriately underwhelming end Wednesday night with a 116-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After losing the series 4-1, Boston head coach Brad Stevens made no excuses.

"Our issues have been well-chronicled," the sixth-year coach said to reporters, according to The Athletic's Jay King. "And hats off to them. ... They're better than we are, and they earned that, and it was clear throughout a five-game series."

Stevens went so far as to say, "I did a bad job" when addressing the Celtics' failure to sniff the high expectations surrounding them entering this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.