EPL 2018-19: Golden Boot Winner, Stat Leaders After Manchester City's Title Win

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane shared the Golden Boot award with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday, after all three finished as the joint-top goalscorers in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season, with 22 apiece.

Mane scored twice as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Anfield, but they finished runners-up in the title race to champions Manchester City. The Citizens retained the title thanks to beating Brighton & Hove Albion away from home, with Sergio Aguero netting his 21st goal of the campaign.

Away from the title picture, Aubameyang added a brace to his tally during a 3-1 win away to Burnley that kept the Gunners in fifth place and took the former Borussia Dortmund man to 31 goals in all competitions.

There was some consolation for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who beat out City rival Ederson to the Golden Glove crown after keeping the most clean sheets with 20.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's Eden Hazard finished with the most assists, one ahead of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, after setting up 15 goals to cap a terrific personal campaign.

Final Golden Boot Standings (Player, Club, Goals)

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 22

1. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 22

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 22

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

All statistics, via the division's official website.

He hasn't been quite as prolific as his stunning first season on Merseyside, but Salah has still been the man the UEFA Champions League finalists have looked to for goals, particularly during the run-in.

Salah hit high gear during April as the race with City intensified:

His most memorable contribution produced this spectacular strike to help beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield and keep pace at the top:

Salah also found the net at crucial times during the final month, notably scoring the Reds' second in a clutch 3-2 win away to Newcastle United:

Few goalscorers have matched Salah's consistency through back-to-back seasons in England's top flight. He's the player opposing teams have to plan for but can rarely stop.

Salah's pace, allied with the timing of his runs, have made him the key to Liverpool's ability to transition from defence to attack in an instant. The Egypt international is the main reason why this team is set to remain at the forefront of the game, both domestically and in Europe, next season.

Often unfairly overshadowed by Salah's brilliance, Mane has been an equal menace for defences this season. The former Southampton winger has refined his game to become a complete modern forward.

His improvements have included being able to lead the line through the middle more often. It's demanded varying his runs somewhat, as well as proving he can beat defences in the air.

Mane has also netted important goals throughout the season, opening the scoring in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield back in December. He even found the net during the 5-1 demolition of Arsenal later the same month.

Through application and intelligence, Mane has transformed his game and yielded a banner year in front of goal. He's now as valuable as Salah to Liverpool's cause and manager Jurgen Klopp's "heavy metal football."

It's a testament to the mercurial nature of Arsenal's record signing that he can often go under the radar, despite scoring at a rapid rate throughout his career. Having got goals for fun for Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang hasn't slowed down since joining the Gunners in January 2018.

The 29-year-old has made the most of his first campaign to join some select company:

Matching the exploits of Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie from the last decade wasn't enough for Aubameyang. He also joined Emmanuel Adebayor, Thierry Henry and Ian Wright as Arsenal players to hit double, double digits during a top-flight season:

Achievements like these command respect and prove the enduring quality of Aubameyang. He's still got the pace to frighten a few defenders but isn't as quick as he once was. Nor will he hold the ball up as well as strike partner Alexandre Lacazette.

What Aubameyang can do better than most is find space in the box and react first when he senses a chance coming his way. He's one of the few proven match-winners teams have to account for when they face the Gunners.

Earning a share of this award simply reaffirms the idea Aubameyang belongs among the elite.